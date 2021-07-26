Enrollment VP Leslie Taylor to retire in December

After more than 23 years at Colorado State University, Leslie Taylor has announced that she will retire from her current role as vice president for enrollment and access at the end of this year.

Taylor stepped into this key role at CSU in 2018, having previously worked as an academic counselor in Athletics, in the Office of Admissions, in web communications, and as assistant vice president of enrollment communications. She is also a member of the President’s Native American Advisory Council and a supporter of the Native American Cultural Center in the Division of Student Affairs.

“Leslie is a dynamic leader who has done amazing work in keeping our enrollment numbers up during a time when many universities are seeing those numbers decline,” said President Joyce McConnell. “She is also an incredibly compassionate and deeply thoughtful colleague and has been such a valuable member of our leadership team.”

As vice president for enrollment and access, Taylor has been part of some challenging and important conversations over the last few years, focusing on CSU’s commitment to equity and to the courageous strategic transformation of the university. Heading up the Office of Enrollment and Access during the COVID pandemic, Taylor ensured that her team dedicated their efforts to reassuring and supporting students and families.

“My time at CSU has been marked by incredible personal and professional growth,” Taylor said. “I am grateful for the transformational experiences I’ve had with outstanding colleagues in so many initiatives across the institution and will be leaving here a different, and better, person.”

When Taylor retires, Vice President for Marketing and Communications Yolanda Bevill will step in as Acting Vice President for Enrollment and Access, in addition to her current role. She and Taylor will work closely together to facilitate a smooth transition for the enrollment and access team.

“We are so fortunate to have Yolanda step into this space and help us guide enrollment during this transition,” McConnell said. “She and her team are diligently working to create a strong, identifiable institutional brand for CSU and that work clearly aligns with our efforts in recruitment and enrollment planning.”

McConnell also looks forward to celebrating Taylor’s extraordinary career and contributions to CSU this fall. “Leslie may be retiring, but she will always be a CSU Ram,” McConnell said. “We won’t let her go without telling her how grateful we are and how much we will miss her vibrant spirit and voice on our leadership team.”