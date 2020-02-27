The campus community is encouraged to attend Colorado State University’s Engagement Symposium, “Living our Land-Grant Mission,” from 12:45 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, in the Lory Student Center Grand Ballroom. The event is free and open to the public.

Presented by the Provost’s Council for Engagement, the symposium will bring together the campus and community to recognize and celebrate the university’s longstanding and diverse contributions to the public good, and inspire a heightened commitment to community engagement for the next 150 years.

Event highlights

Chad Wootton, associate vice president of External Relations at Texas A&M University and vice chair of Community Engagement, Commission on Economic and Community Engagement for the Association of Public Land-Grant Universities, will provide the keynote address at 1:30 p.m. As a national thought leader from a peer institution, Wootton will talk about a compelling vision for the 21st-century land-grant institution and challenge the CSU community to think about its future as an engaged university.

At 2:15 p.m., CSU President Joyce McConnell and Vice President for Engagement and Extension Blake Naughton will talk about “CSU’s Future as an Engaged 21st-Century Land-Grant Institution.”

A panel discussion and Q & A, “Living our Land-Grant Mission,” will be held at 3:30 p.m. The conversation will feature diverse perspectives from the university and members of the community exploring the unique value, challenges and opportunities associated with this work.

Questions the panel will discuss include:

How can community engagement enrich teaching and research outcomes?

How can CSU better serve local and global communities?

What are best practices for productive and sustainable university-community partnerships?

The panel includes:

Eric Aoki , Professor of Communication Studies in CSU’s College of Liberal Arts

, Professor of Communication Studies in CSU’s College of Liberal Arts Lindsay Ex , Climate Program Manager, City of Fort Collins

, Climate Program Manager, City of Fort Collins Sara Maranowicz , Community Programs Director, Bohemian Foundation

, Community Programs Director, Bohemian Foundation Mackenzie Miller , Campus Connections Program Manager, Human Development and Family Studies

, Campus Connections Program Manager, Human Development and Family Studies Chad Ray , Senior Director of Global Therapeutics Research, Zoetis

, Senior Director of Global Therapeutics Research, Zoetis Moderator – Bill Shuster, Clinical Professor of Management in CSU’s College of Business

A networking reception will be held at 5 p.m. following the event and will feature the 2019-20 CSU Community Engagement Scholarship Award nominees.

A full schedule is available at CSU’s Engagement and Extension website.

This event is part of the Provost’s Sesquicentennial Colloquium Series.