End of semester: Pack ‘em up – move ‘em out

This is a busy week on campus, with students wrapping up classes, taking finals, and moving out of the residence halls. The move-out process has changed over the past few years, with COVID disrupting the typical routine of packing up and checking out of the halls.

This year will be similar to last year. However, the pandemic protocols of the past two years will be less stringent.

“The move-out process this year has retained some changes made to accommodate the pandemic, and has resumed some activities that had to be paused,” said University Housing Associate Director John Malsam, explaining with limited in-person interactions and the necessity for social distancing, the past two years ended with students leaving campus without much closure.

“It is nice to be able to have in-person events to celebrate the conclusion of the academic year, bringing together students and staff to share in the successes and support the difficulties we have experienced,” he added.

What to do with all the stuff?

As students pack up and prepare to move out of the rooms they have occupied for the past one or two semesters, many will likely realize that they have more stuff than they are able to take with them.

Rather than throw away unwanted or extra items, Housing & Dining Services is helping residents lighten their loads, by providing resources to help students find ways to get rid of their unwanted things, as sustainably as possible. With approximately 5,400 students moving out between Monday and Saturday, the impacts of keeping are tremendous, keeping thousands of pounds of excess items out of the landfill each year.

A component of sustainability education on campus is creating an awareness of how much students buy and bring to campus in the first place.

“At the beginning of each semester, HDS reminds students to look ahead and know that they will need to move out all their belongings at the end of the year. However, it’s a challenge, because enthusiastic students often bring lots of things to furnish and decorate their new homes on campus,” said Kirstie Tedrick, sustainability project manager with Housing & Dining Services.

Pack it. Store it. Donate it