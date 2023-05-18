Employees invited to try personal and fleet electric vehicles at June 5 Ride and Drive event

CSU employees are invited to test drive a variety of new plug-in electric and hybrid vehicle models at a free “Ride and Drive” event on Monday, June 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., outside the CSU Transit Center in Engineering Lot 310, on the north side of the Lory Student Center.

CSU Parking and Transportation Services has partnered with local nonprofit Save Energy Coalition (formerly Northern Colorado Clean Cities) to give CSU employees this opportunity to learn about plug-in electric vehicles.

The event will feature both fleet vehicles and personal passenger vehicles. Fleet vehicles planned for the event include a ZEV4 shuttle bus, cargo van and step van. Personal vehicles planned for the event include a Jeep Wrangler hybrid or Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrid, Subaru Solterra, Nissan Ariya, and a number of other sedans, SUVs and/or trucks, pending confirmation from local dealers. The list of vehicles will be updated on the PTS web page as dealerships confirm.