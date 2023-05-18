Employees invited to try personal and fleet electric vehicles at June 5 Ride and Drive event

The 2021 Ride and Drive Event at CSU. Photos courtesy of Save Energy Coalition
CSU employees are invited to test drive a variety of new plug-in electric and hybrid vehicle models at a free “Ride and Drive” event on Monday, June 5, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., outside the CSU Transit Center in Engineering Lot 310, on the north side of the Lory Student Center.
CSU Parking and Transportation Services has partnered with local nonprofit Save Energy Coalition (formerly Northern Colorado Clean Cities) to give CSU employees this opportunity to learn about plug-in electric vehicles.
The event will feature both fleet vehicles and personal passenger vehicles. Fleet vehicles planned for the event include a ZEV4 shuttle bus, cargo van and step van. Personal vehicles planned for the event include a Jeep Wrangler hybrid or Jeep Grand Cherokee hybrid, Subaru Solterra, Nissan Ariya, and a number of other sedans, SUVs and/or trucks, pending confirmation from local dealers. The list of vehicles will be updated on the PTS web page as dealerships confirm.
Save Energy Coalition staff will be present to help attendees learn about the vehicle models and current federal and state tax credits available for purchasing or leasing an electric vehicle.
CSU has 40 public and private charging ports available to support commuters who use electric vehicles. A map of these stations is available as a layer at maps.colostate.edu.
Participants should expect to spend about an hour at the event, bring their driver’s license and register ahead of time with Save Energy Coalition. This event is one of a series of summer employee commute programs from CSU Parking and Transportation Services, designed to help employees discover their transportation options. Check out the full lineup of events at the PTS website.