Employees have options for commuting back to campus

As office spaces begin to open and employees slowly return to campus this summer, Colorado State University’s Parking and Transportation Services staff is encouraging alternative commuting and is offering the tools to help.

“We are energized and motivated by the eventual return of our employees to our campuses. We know this has been a challenging year and our employees are thinking about how they want to commute to a post-COVID workplace,” said Aaron Fodge, manager of alternative transportation at CSU.

Fodge said his team has organized a series of events and trainings through the summer to allow employees, at their own pace and comfort, to reengage with campus and begin to make decisions about their commute prior to the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

“Many employees have already reached out about teleworking, parking permit flexibility, and bus route availability once they return to campus,” he said. “Hopefully, we can alleviate some of their concerns through these events and trainings.”

Here are some of the employee commute programs and events planned for the summer.

Commuter training sessions

Pick and choose from a series of training sessions designed to prepare employees for their return to campus. Most of these training sessions are scheduled for the lunch hour on Wednesdays; brown bags welcome.

Commuting Return to Campus (all modes/parking, virtual)

Wednesday, May 26, noon-1 p.m.

Explore the many transportation modes, parking permits and amenities that CSU has to offer and how they can work together for your unique commute. Learn about upcoming commuter training sessions and ask questions of Parking and Transportation Services reps.

Zoom (registration required)

Get Back on the Bike (biking, virtual)

Wednesday, June 2, noon-1 p.m.

Are you interested in bicycle commuting, but have concerns that are holding you back? If so, learn more about the Get Back on the Bike bicycle commuter support program. This nine-month program will provide you with training, equipment, and support to begin bike commuting.

Zoom (registration required)

Community Ride Series (biking, virtual / in-person)

Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Community Rides are designed to help new bicyclists learn skills, gain confidence and build community, in preparation for bike commuting. This summer’s series will include three events:

June 9, noon-1 p.m.: Virtual “Prepare to Ride” class introduction to rules of the road, how to fuel for the ride, plan your route and carry items with you.

July 7, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: In-person ride (lunch included with RSVP). Tips and tricks for riding on campus, The Spoke, and connect to nearby trails and low-stress routes.

Aug 4, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: In-person ride (lunch included with RSVP). Explore routes to Old Town from CSU and learn how to bring your bike on The Max.

Visit //pts.colostate.edu/communityrides/ for more info and to RSVP.

Additional training sessions to be scheduled soon. (sign up to receive email updates)

• Electric vehicle Ride and Drive demo event (in-person)

• Carpool travel training (virtual or in-person)

• Try Transit bus commuter training (virtual or in-person)

Events

Summer Bike to Work Day (biking, in-person)

Wednesday, June 23, 6:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. on The Oval

Celebrate bicycle commuting with the City of Fort Collins and CSU on Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day. Pedal down for a cup of coffee and a snack to go. We want to thank each of you for pedaling to work and welcome you back to campus.

Check out a map of breakfast stations all over Fort Collins at com/bicycling/bike-to-work-day.

Bike Buddies

Want some one-on-one assistance to prepare for your bike commute? Your Bike Buddy is here to help! Parking and Transportation Services has teamed up with FC Moves to offer a program that matches you with a trained Bicycle Ambassador who can help with:

Selecting a comfortable route

Riding safely in traffic

Fixing a flat tire or other basic bike maintenance

Choosing gear for your commute

Riding in inclement weather

Taking your bike on the bus (or Bike-n-Ride)

Other tips and techniques to fit your situation

How the program works:

Sign up: Complete the bike buddy intake form.

Plan your ride: Meet via video call with a member of the PTS team to plan your best route(s) to campus, and answer your bike commuting questions.

Ride: Test your route in person with a Bike Ambassador. You’ll schedule a time and place to meet with a Bike Ambassador and ride the route to campus and back together. During the ride you can address best practices for riding with traffic, positioning at intersections, trail etiquette and other skills specific to your route. Both participants will be asked to wear a face covering, maintain a distance of six feet during the ride, and complete a symptom self-check before arriving on campus.