Employee Appreciation Board recognizes TILT Captioning Support Team

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board is highlighting the The Institute for Learning and Teaching Captioning Support Team for going above and beyond their normal duties.

On Oct. 7, The Institute for Learning and Teaching (TILT) Captioning Support Team was recognized by the EAB virtually for their amazing work in helping the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program get captions added to all their videos throughout the program. They have gone above and beyond to connect with all the instructors, as well as gone through the Canvas courses to help find videos that need captioning.

They always have a super positive, can-do attitude, are super quick, and have even helped the DVM program with captioning videos that they normally wouldn’t help with. So, the fact that they put so much effort and attention to detail in helping is truly amazing. It has been a huge help and the students appreciate all their hard work. They are an absolute pleasure to work with and DVM team members are so lucky to have them as a resource here at CSU.

In appreciation of a job well done, the TILT Captioning Support Team received CSU swag and Mary’s Mountain Cookies.

The EAB recognizes groups that go above and beyond their normal duties. To nominate a campus unit, visit https://csueab.colostate.edu/nominate-a-unit/.