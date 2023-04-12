Employee Appreciation Board recognizes Environmental Health Services

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board is highlighting the Environmental Health Services Team for going above and beyond its normal duties.

EHS is a professional, multidisciplinary team. Its vision statement is to protect human health and the environment by providing exceptional safety services in partnership with students, faculty, staff and the community. It also aims to also nurture a sustainable safety culture that fosters an environment of learning, innovation, and discovery.

In nominating EHS, Jeannine Riess acknowledged the team’s extraordinary work. She said that with the increase in campus size, population, buildings, etc., EHS has provided its dedicated staff (Public Health, Occupational Health, Water Quality, Radiation Safety, Hazardous Waste, Health & Safety) to ensure campus remains safe and continues to provide increased duties without additional resources.

EHS has gone above and beyond, working additional hours, weekends and nights without additional staff and resources for the team. In addition, during COVID, staff worked nights, weekends and long days to respond to the pandemic and COVID response, even coming home to again work to ensure compliance, and respond to the needs of the campus community.

Much of the work the EHS team performs is safety and regulatory compliance and is often behind the scenes. It is only when something catastrophic happens that the team is recognized, Riess said, and they should be recognized as a team that is dedicated, committed and highly educated, providing the needed services to keep the university open and operational.

The CSU Employee Appreciation Board is grateful to the EHS Team for not only pivoting quickly with the changing environment due to the pandemic, but also dedicating countless hours to the university. The team was celebrated with an appreciation lunch and CSU swag on March 30.

Colorado State University’s Employee Appreciation Board (EAB) recognizes groups that go above and beyond their normal duties or has exceptional service. To nominate a campus unit, visit https://csueab.colostate.edu/nominate-a-unit/.

The members of EHS Team are James Graham, Andy Borchert, Greg Fencl, Danette French, David Seley, Melvin Gramke, Rachel Tand, Francis Antonelli, Michael Castell, Mike Desch, Eric March, Joni Triantis Van Sickle, Jeannine Riess, Michael Wallingford, Douglas Rice, James Newhouse, Chris Giglio, Dominic Leffler, Chris Jackson, Nicole Shemwell, Seth Ruby, Ronda Joann Vocke, Justin Bell, James Abraham, Joe Tessari, Marc Barker, Daniel Ruiz and Kim Nelson.