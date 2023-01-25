Employee Appreciation Board recognizes data warehouse team in Division of IT

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board recently highlighted members of the data warehouse team in the Division of Information Technology for going above and beyond their normal duties and their exceptional service.

This team regularly ensures that the storage of information such as financial, human resources, student and grant data is processed in a timely manner. Any time there are system changes in the application and data structures, the data warehouse team works behind the scenes to ensure all changes are reviewed and that appropriate changes are made to the operational data store, including communicating any impacts to campus.

Prior to moving Kuali to the cloud, the nightly process of providing finance and research data to campus was seamless. When CSU moved to Kuali’s cloud applications, it caused more issues with providing updated finance and research data. When issues occurred, the data warehouse team communicated to campus that the most updated data wasn’t available for reports, and provided estimates about when the updated data would be available.

Per Erin Mercurio, “As a user of this data, I have been beyond grateful and thankful for the amazing communication they have done regarding any issues that arise,” said Erin Mercurio, director of budget and financial operations in the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “If there are issues with the nightly processing, we normally receive an email before 8 a.m. This allows the users of this data to know it isn’t the most up to date.”

The CSU Employee Appreciation Board is grateful to the data warehouse team for keeping the University informed on the status of their data. The team was recently celebrated with breakfast and some swag.

