Employee Appreciation Board recognizes CSU custodial staff

The campus-wide custodial team nomination was recently approved for recognition by the EAB board.
The Colorado Sate University Employee Appreciation Board (EAB) recognized the custodial staff on Sept. 15 to honor these exemplary teams for their extraordinary impact on the campus during the pandemic. Over 380 Mary’s Mountain Cookies were delivered to recognize the custodians and environmental technicians from Facilities, Housing and Dining Services, and the Lory Student Center.
The campus-wide custodial team nomination was unanimously approved for recognition by the EAB board. Their above-and-beyond determination to implement enhanced cleaning protocols across campus, keen eye to detail to maintain the cleanliness of facilities and their collective teamwork allowed our campus to open for the fall semester to welcome our students, faculty, and staff back to campus.
The custodians in Facilities, the environmental technicians in Housing and Dining, and the environmental services technicians in the Lory Student Center have always been the protectors of our campus facilities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their roles have increased even more as they have found ways to guard and protect our buildings from the effects of COVID.
The CSU custodial staff underwent additional training in CDC-approved protocols and their hard work does not go unnoticed across campus.
Words of praise
“On behalf of the entire Colorado State University community, thank you for your incredible effort to prepare our campus for students. Without your dedicated work, CSU’s campuses would not have been ready for learning, research, or supporting students. Thanks to you, we have not only successfully opened our campus, we are continuing to deliver on our promise to the people of Colorado and beyond. We are so grateful to all of you!”
— CSU President Joyce McConnell
“My heroes over the past several months are not ones who wear capes and fight bad guys; they are the individuals who show up on campus for work, put on a mask and other required PPE, and work to ensure a virus-free environment for our staff and students. Thank you for all that you do to support CSU!”
— Lynn Johnson, Vice President of University Operations
“The custodian in the Education building stops by my office every Wednesday to ask me if I need anything special cleaned and then cleans my door handle. They are very deserving of recognition.”
— Susan Becker, Business Officer, School of Education
“Thank you for all you do to keep our campus and buildings looking awesome and safe. We appreciate everything you do for all us and couldn’t have our student-athletes back training without the great service you provide each and every day.”
— CSU Athletic Department
Recognition for hard work
The CSU Employee Appreciation Board recognizes units and departments for their hard work and promotes community spirit among CSU faculty and staff. The board meets monthly during the academic year to discuss and plan employee recognition events.
