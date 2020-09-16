Employee Appreciation Board recognizes CSU custodial staff

The Colorado Sate University Employee Appreciation Board (EAB) recognized the custodial staff on Sept. 15 to honor these exemplary teams for their extraordinary impact on the campus during the pandemic. Over 380 Mary’s Mountain Cookies were delivered to recognize the custodians and environmental technicians from Facilities, Housing and Dining Services, and the Lory Student Center.

The campus-wide custodial team nomination was unanimously approved for recognition by the EAB board. Their above-and-beyond determination to implement enhanced cleaning protocols across campus, keen eye to detail to maintain the cleanliness of facilities and their collective teamwork allowed our campus to open for the fall semester to welcome our students, faculty, and staff back to campus.

The custodians in Facilities, the environmental technicians in Housing and Dining, and the environmental services technicians in the Lory Student Center have always been the protectors of our campus facilities. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their roles have increased even more as they have found ways to guard and protect our buildings from the effects of COVID.

The CSU custodial staff underwent additional training in CDC-approved protocols and their hard work does not go unnoticed across campus.