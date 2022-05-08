Employee Appreciation Board honors CVMBS Student Success Center

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board recently honored the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences Student Success Team for going above and beyond its normal duties.

This team regularly provides academic advising, student support, career advising, recruitment of prospective students, graduation and orientation support/planning, and course instruction.

At the start of the pandemic, this group had two weeks to pivot all of its in-person services to a fully virtual experience. Then, a year into the pandemic, a team member experienced an unexpected family emergency. Immediately, the whole team stepped up to take on additional responsibilities, all while still providing excellent advising experience to prospective and current students. By the team coming together, their teammate was able to solely focus on their family, while knowing their CSU duties were under control.

Nominator Karli Hansen, coordinator for student success, said, “What I learned when our team rallied around this staff member is that this was not the first time this had taken place – this team, our team, has been looking out for each other for years. When staff changes occur, illnesses happen, challenging life things take over, this team immediately goes to a place of, ‘What can I do to help the team and our students.’”

The CSU Employee Appreciation Board is grateful to the CVMBS Student Success Team for not only pivoting quickly with the changing environment due to the pandemic, but also showing kindness and support to their teammate. The team was celebrated with an appreciation lunch.

Colorado State University’s Employee Appreciation Board recognizes groups that go above and beyond their normal duties. To nominate a campus unit, visit https://csueab.colostate.edu/nominate-a-unit/