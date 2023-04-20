Employee Appreciation Board has been honoring faculty, staff since 1968

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board (CSUEAB) was formed in 1968, making it one of the longest-standing traditions on campus.

Originally called the “Faculty Club Board” and then renamed the “Colorado State Activities Board,” and finally the “Employee Appreciation Board,” its mission to recognize and promote community spirit among faculty and staff has remained constant over the years.

The volunteers on the board are composed of representatives from across campus, including the president’s office, each of the vice presidents’ offices, each of the colleges, CSU Extension, the Colorado State Forest Service, the Classified Personnel Council, the Administrative Professional Council, and others.

The board meets monthly during the academic year to discuss and plan employee recognition events, as well as to help promote University events. One of the main objectives of the board is the monthly recognition of a work unit. The board collects nominations from across campus and then votes on who to celebrate and recognize each month with events such as a luncheon, breakfast, or ice cream social. The board also takes this opportunity to showcase the group being recognized with an article in SOURCE.

The CSUEAB encourages and invites the CSU community to nominate a campus unit online, or contact any of the board officers. Nominators also have a chance to win swag just for nominating.

In addition to the monthly group recognition events, the board also conducts monthly drawings for prizes (CSU swag). Keep an eye out for its “orange” entry form invitation sent via email each fall, or contact CSUEAB President Erin Mercurio at erin.mercurio@colostate.edu to request a form if you did not receive one.

For more information about the CSUEAB, visit csueab.colostate.edu.