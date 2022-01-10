Emily Seems named AVP for community affairs and engagement in MarComm

Emily Seems, who has served as chief of staff for Colorado State University’s provost and executive vice president, has been hired as associate vice president for community affairs and engagement in the Division of University Marketing and Communications.

Seems, a seasoned community relations professional with more than 10 years of higher ed and municipal experience, started in the new position on Jan. 4.

“We are thrilled that Emily will be taking on President Joyce McConnell’s charge of leading institutional events and increasing our presence in the community,” said Vice President for University Marketing and Communications Yolanda Bevill. “Emily is committed to strategic methods for optimizing meaningful community connections to further CSU’s mission. She is well-positioned to assume the responsibilities of this role, and we look forward to how she will build a team to support this charge.”

Seems will oversee community affairs and outreach activities managed in MarComm, supported by Director of Institutional Initiatives Maggie Walsh, Director of Media Relations and Denver Outreach Mike Hooker and Assistant Director of Institutional Initiatives Colleen Rodriguez. Together, they will build an annual calendar of community events that carry out the vision given by the president.

“I am excited to do what I love on behalf of an institution I believe in, alongside people I respect and admire, and in the community that I call home,” Seems said. “CSU has been making our community, our state and our world better for more than 150 years, and the vision our leaders have for the future is even brighter. I look forward to playing a part in sharing our story, highlighting our contributions, and celebrating our incredibly talented, generous community.”

Background

Seems, who has served as the provost’s chief of staff since December 2020, worked in various roles in the Office of the President during the nine months prior to that appointment. She was assistant vice president for university relations at Northern Arizona University in 2018-19, and from 2017 to 2018 she worked for the City of Fort Collins as senior city planner and interim neighborhood services manager. Prior to that, she spent five years working for the city and CSU as a community liaison and assistant director focused on town-gown relations and community collaborations.

Seems has been a member of the board of the International Town and Gown Association for 10 years, serving as president in 2019-2020.

She earned a master’s degree in student affairs in higher education from CSU as well as a bachelor’s degree in business and economics from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.