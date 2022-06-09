Emergency exercise being held on South Campus June 15

On Wednesday, June 15, an emergency exercise will be held on the South Campus behind the Johnson Family Equine Hospital just south of the intersection of Phemister Road and Gillette Drive.

During the exercise, which is from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., you may see emergency response vehicles and first responders in hazardous material suits.

This exercise is part of the University’s ongoing commitment to training and practicing emergency response. The collaborative exercise will include CSU and local emergency personnel including CSU police, Poudre Fire Authority and other first responders.

Please do not call 9-1-1 for information about the exercise, so that police dispatchers can remain free to accept calls about emergencies.