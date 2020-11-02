Election message for students from Vice President Hughes

Hi Rams,

Tomorrow is election day ​and for the first time, 18- to 35-year-olds are the largest voting bloc in the country. If you are able and have not done so already, please vote. Your voice matters. Visit the Larimer County Clerk website for information on how and where to vote if you need more information. If you are not able to vote, please visit CivicEngagement.colostate.edu to learn more about opportunities for civic engagement.

I want to acknowledge the uncertainty this election brings as our nation is very divided and we don’t know when the election will be called and whether we need to prepare for potentially days, weeks, or months of ambiguity waiting for final results. What we do know is that no matter what the outcome is, our values of access and equity, our Principles of Community, and the support and resources we provide for students will not change. We will continue to center the identities and lived experiences of the students in the CSU community. Our employees are committed to advocating for students, recognizing the strength each student has, celebrating the cultural wealth of our communities, and continuing the critical work of making CSU an anti-racist institution.