Elbert County: Anisa Samhouri – Dr. of Veterinary Medicine

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Anisa Samhouri

Major: Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, fourth-year professional graduate student

Why I chose CSU: My mother attended veterinary school here at CSU 30 years ago. I was excited to learn at the same incredible school that she did.

My favorite thing about CSU: I am continually impressed by the compassionate professors and faculty that I have the opportunity to learn from. These people go above and beyond.

Favorite instructor: Dr. Kelly Still Brooks

Favorite achievement: Successfully breaking my own horse to ride.

Career goals: Livestock Veterinarian

Favorite NOCO food or hangout: Inca Mexican Restaurant

Quirky fact: I have a pet chameleon named Randall.

What do you tell people about CSU: CSU is a prestigious institution with caring faculty that go above and beyond.

Something to know about Elbert County: It’s a small ranching community that is experiencing an exponential population growth.

Role/influence of local CSU extension agent: As a member of 4-H growing up, my county extension agent played a huge role in my county. They set up seminars to learn more about taking care of our land, advocated for our needs, and taught the next generation.