El Paso County: Ava Spencer – Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Ava Spencer

Major: Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology, Wildlife Biology concentration

Why I chose CSU: I chose CSU because it is one of the best colleges in the country to study wildlife biology. Many previous and current professors in the Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology (FWCB) department at CSU have created seminal scientific literature, models and tools used in our field. We have national and worldwide recognition for this work, so it’s incredible to be at a place where there’s such a wealth of knowledge.

My favorite thing about CSU: I have a special place in my heart for the mountain campus. Many Warner College majors are required to take a 4-week summer course (called NR220) at this campus. While I was unable to attend this class due to COVID-19 restrictions, I was able to spend a weekend roaming the area as a peer mentor for first-semester students in FWCB. From my short trip there I was able to experience what a truly incredible place it was.

Clubs/organizations in college: Xi Sigma Pi – Natural Resources Honor Society, Specimen Collection Volunteer – Biology Department, ENGAGE program – WCNR

Scholarships/awards in college: Dale and Marilyn K. Hein Scholarship

Favorite achievement in high school or college: Outstanding senior for Fall 2022 WCNR commencement.

Career goals: My current goal for my career is to work in technician positions for several seasons before returning to school to obtain my masters. I have a soft spot for academia, so I hope one day to get my Ph.D. as well.

Favorite instructor: Dr. Yoichiro Kanno. He taught my pre-capstone wildlife class – FW370 (Design of Fish and Wildlife Projects). While that class was mainly statistics based, he made the material engaging and interesting to learn. He has a kind heart and always was willing to work with students to help them succeed. Dr. Kanno also hired me on as a fisheries technician over the summer and I continued working in his lab in my final semester at CSU.

I’d like to thank: My family — they have been a continuous pillar of support throughout my college career, and I absolutely couldn’t have done it without them. FWCB advisors Ann Randall and Cecilia White were amazing and brought so many opportunities my way. Jennifer Brady, a Ph.D. student in Natural Sciences, was one of my longstanding mentors at CSU. Lastly — my best friend who I met in my first semester of college, Lauren Reid.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: I love Lima coffee! I’m half Brazilian and they have some of my favorite Brazilian snacks (Pão de queijo & Guarana Antartica). I also love Ginger and Baker for their pies! I love to hang out at the oval, especially when the weather is warm.

Quirky fact about you: I’ve never had wisdom teeth!

What do you tell people from your home county about CSU: I love telling people about the dynamic of the town of Fort Collins. I love how it’s a small-town feeling, but with plenty of fun activities and events around town to participate in. It’s great living in a place that you can bike or walk most places!

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: One little known “tradition” is the CSU Extension summer internship poster session. As part of the program each student had to create a poster representing their work in applied research across the state. It was a cool event to learn and talk to people across disciplines and college about their summer!

Something people should know about El Paso County: It’s not a secret spot but Garden of the Gods is a spectacular park to visit on a short day trip. I used to work at the visitor and nature center and visiting the park during the early morning hours (before the traffic) is a must do for Colorado newcomers.