El Centro to celebrate Latinx Heritage Month with host of virtual events

El Centro also will host student-facilitated “Hot Chips” dialogues on “Anti-Blackness in the Latinx Community” on Sept. 23 and the “‘X’ in Latinx” on Oct. 7.

“During this really hard time in our nation’s history, when marginalized communities are being hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, anti-Blackness, police brutality, job loss and anxiety, it is so critical that we find ways to celebrate and experience joy as a way of coping and healing through this time,” said Dora Frias, director of El Centro. “In our culture, some of the ways that we cope, survive and thrive is through music, food, laughter, conversations — charlas, platicas — and celebration.”

Frias, who previously served as director of the Pride Resource Center, took on the leadership role at El Centro after longtime director Lupe Salazar became an adviser to CSU Vice President for Student Affairs Blanche Hughes this summer.

Frias explained that the events and speakers will provide opportunities for the CSU community to celebrate Latinx culture, dig deep into critical conversations related to anti-Blackness, uplift intersectional community experiences and provide spaces for healing, laughter and joy.

National Latinx Heritage was established in 1968 under President Lyndon Johnson as Hispanic Heritage Week and later extended to a month under the Reagan administration in 1988. Latinx is a gender-neutral term for those with cultural ties to Latin America.

“All of our events will be virtual this year,” Frias said. “I understand that some folks may be feeling burnout with virtual events. I get that. But I still believe that we can build community, learn and find joy in these spaces. I hope that folks will join us as they are able.”