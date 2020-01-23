Educational resources for all: CSU Libraries

Initially, library hours were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, with an hour closure at noon for a staff lunch break. By 1906, students were asking that the library remain open in the evenings and on Sundays, but funds did not become available for this until three years later.

The number of employees slowly increased from two full-time library assistants in 1910 to four in 1916, then five in 1918. Charlotte Baker continued the push for improvements to the building, and an addition to the west side in 1915 doubled its size. Skylights and a new heating system enhanced lighting and ventilation for the reading room, and that year the malodorous veterinary lab finally moved from the basement.

In August 1927, the cornerstone was laid for a new Library on the northwest side of the Oval, part of a 10-year plan that included the construction of 15 buildings on campus. The following spring, a crew of 18 men and six women moved the entire collection in less than eight days into a beautiful new facility that could seat 500 people and house 150,000 volumes. With “LIBRARY” etched in stone above the front door, all who entered could see that this edifice was the first constructed specifically for that purpose on campus.

The stock market crashed only 18 months after the new building opened, and the decade of the 1930s saw austerity programs, restricted book budgets, and government assistance in the form of subsidized jobs for college students at the library. In 1936, after serving the CAC library for 30 years, Charlotte Baker retired and was succeeded as director by James G. Hodgson.