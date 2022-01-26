Ed Warner to speak at SHABBAT 200 Dinner on Feb. 4

Warner, who graduated from CSU in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in geology, originated a method for recovering coal-bed methane, leading to major discoveries in Wyoming gas fields and the third largest gas accumulation discovered within the continental U.S. He later founded the Expedition Oil Company, which was a partner in developing the Jonah Field using his innovative methods for tapping natural gas.

Warner then became a philanthropist and self-described “radical conservationist.” His projects include helping the endangered black rhino in sub-Saharan Africa. He shared his experiences in the 2016 book Running with Rhinos. In addition, he also has been published in areas focusing on geology, geophysics, conservation ecology, marine biology and virology.

A major supporter of CSU, Warner donated $30 million to CSU in 2005 — the largest gift in the University’s history. The gift transformed the natural resources college that now bears his name and served as a significant catalyst for advancement at CSU.

A continuing presence on campus, Warner regularly lectures at his alma mater.

Warner has received Public Service Awards from the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.