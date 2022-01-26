Ed Warner to speak at SHABBAT 200 Dinner on Feb. 4

CSU alumnus Ed Warner will be the guest of honor and speaker at the annual SHABBAT 200 Dinner on Feb. 4.
Colorado State University alumnus Ed Warner, a renowned conservationist, author and philanthropist, will speak at the annual SHABBAT 200 Dinner in February.
The popular Shabbat 200 Dinner features a kosher meal showcasing Jewish cuisine and traditional foods. The annual event, featuring a guest of honor and speaker, regularly attracts around 200 students, faculty and staff. CSU President Joyce McConnell will provide a welcome and opening remarks.
SHABBAT 200 Dinner
Presented by the Chabad Jewish Student Organization at CSU and co-sponsored by ASCSU, LSC, RHA, Coca-Cola.
Date: Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m.
Location: CSU Lory Student Center, Main Ballroom
Event info and RSVP: www.JewishCSU.com/Shabbat200
The Shabbat 200 Dinner is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Main Ballroom. RSVPs are required at col.st/aZaPB. The event is presented by the Chabad Jewish Student Organization at CSU and co-sponsored by ASCSU, LSC, RHA, Coca-Cola. According to organizers, the event was approved by the CSU Pandemic Team, and COVID protocols are in place.
Warner, who graduated from CSU in 1968 with a bachelor’s degree in geology, originated a method for recovering coal-bed methane, leading to major discoveries in Wyoming gas fields and the third largest gas accumulation discovered within the continental U.S. He later founded the Expedition Oil Company, which was a partner in developing the Jonah Field using his innovative methods for tapping natural gas.
Warner then became a philanthropist and self-described “radical conservationist.” His projects include helping the endangered black rhino in sub-Saharan Africa. He shared his experiences in the 2016 book Running with Rhinos. In addition, he also has been published in areas focusing on geology, geophysics, conservation ecology, marine biology and virology.
A major supporter of CSU, Warner donated $30 million to CSU in 2005 — the largest gift in the University’s history. The gift transformed the natural resources college that now bears his name and served as a significant catalyst for advancement at CSU.
A continuing presence on campus, Warner regularly lectures at his alma mater.
Warner has received Public Service Awards from the Rocky Mountain Association of Geologists and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists.
Pioneered by the Chabad Jewish Student Organization at SUNY Binghamton over 20 years ago, Shabbat 200 is now in its 14th year at CSU. Hundreds of colleges across America host these Shabbats with the goal is of uniting a diverse group of students in a meaningful experience by providing the Chabad Shabbat dinner experience to a broader audience.