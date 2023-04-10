Ecology M.S. student Tamara Layden advancing education with interpersonal to institutional change

In recognition for outstanding achievement in promoting equities in education for underrepresented and racially minoritized students, the CSU Graduate School awarded Layden the 2022-23 Advancing Education Scholarship in honor of the legacy and memory of Martin Luther King Jr. The Graduate Center for Inclusive Mentoring in the Graduate School oversaw the selection process.

“Being biracial with a lifetime of experience navigating diverse spaces has allowed me to nurture a broad and intersectional perspective of science and education,” said Layden.

That perspective informs their teaching and research efforts. In Fall 2022, Layden co-developed and led two new courses related to natural resource management, including a course on social justice in conservation practice (ECOL 592) and a mixed methods course that elevates ethical and just methods in environmental research projects (NRRT 695B).

“What impacted me most about helping to facilitate these courses was the excitement and engagement amongst my peers. There is clear motivation within the student body and beyond to not let these become ‘one-offs’ – we want to build momentum towards meaningful change,” said Layden.

Both courses had a high enrollment of graduate students across departments. Layden believes that this high enrollment underscores the desire to learn about these topics and cultivate skills in social justice advocacy within the natural resource field.

“Tamara invested a significant effort in developing course content which resulted in a course that increased student knowledge on social justice in conservation, and was well-received by students, according to course survey results,” said Sara Bombaci, assistant professor in Fish, Wildlife and Conservation Biology.