Earth Month kicks off early with free documentary at the Lyric

Colorado State University is bursting with so many Earth Month activities that some had to start early, including a March 29 free showing of an award-winning documentary at the Lyric in Fort Collins.

“Anthropocene: The Human Epoch” will be shown at 6 p.m. March 29 at the Lyric and is sponsored by the Associated Students of CSU. There is an online sign-up sheet for those who want to attend.

“Anthropocene” is a visually stunning tale of humans’ reengineering of the planet. The team of Jennifer Baichwal, Nicholas de Pencier and Edward Burtynsky follow the research of a team of scientists who conclude that the Holocene Epoch gave way to the Anthropocene Epoch in the middle of the last century because of profound and lasting human changes to the Earth.

“This entire month will be a great opportunity for students to take advantage of all the unique things going on here at CSU’s campus in terms of sustainability and environmentalism,” said Adam Vance, the director of environmental affairs for ASCSU. “With Earth Month spreading out over 5 weeks, an individual is bound to find a club, organization or resource that they have been missing out on.”

Handout of light bulbs, compost events

March 28 until April 2 is Energy Week, which also includes a tour of the Christman Solar Field from 4:30-5:30 p.m. on March 30. Email Vance or Stacey Baumgarn for more information. On April 1, there will be a handout of energy efficient light bulbs on campus. Email Vance or Benton Rossler for more information.

April 4-8 is Zero Waste Week, including available tours of CSU’s compost facilities, a Compost Queen presentation from 6-7 p.m. April 7 in Warner Room 142 and a 10-gallon max giveaway of compost and e-waste (small, non-functioning electronic device) collection event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 8 in the Moby Arena parking lot for the CSU community. For information email the Zero Waste Team.

April 11-15 is Mobility/Transportation Week with a Bike to Breakfast event on April 13 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Newton Statue (Pitkin and Center Ave Mall). April 18-22 is Water Week, which includes the Earth Day Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 20 on the Lory Student Center West Lawn.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 22, there will be an Arbor Day celebration and tree planting on the south campus at the Diagnostic Medicine Center. All are welcome with no experience necessary. For more information, visit the CSU Arboretum website or email Julia Innes.

Back to in-person participation

“We are very excited to be hosting in-person events and programs for Earth Month this year after two years of virtual offerings,” said Tonie Miyamoto, CSU’s division of student affairs director of communications and sustainability.

“The festival, tours, workshops, and lectures throughout the month will provide an opportunity for the university community to come together and engage in a broad range of sustainability topics from student-led living labs to cutting-edge research to food security efforts on campus to partnerships with community organizations.”

April 25-29 is Food Justice Week, which includes a website (which should go live in late April) featuring a social media series on a Food Justice Toolkit. From 1-3 p.m. on April 25, there will be a tour of the new Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry located in the General Services Building on South Mason Street.

“This project originally began with students asking for a broad Environmental Justice Toolkit,” said Mindy Hill, program manager for the Center for Environmental Justice. “We decided to focus the first edition of our toolkit on Food Justice, given that the Rams Read book, the new Food Pantry and numerous other food justice efforts had momentum this year.”For more information on the Food Justice Toolkit, email mindy.hill@colostate.edu. For a full lineup of CSU Earth Month events, visit green.colostate.edu.