Earth Month continues at CSU with multiple in-person events

Earth Month continues this week with a host of activities celebrating and showcasing sustainability at Colorado State University.

See a full list of events here: https://green.colostate.edu/earth-month/.

Housing and Dining Services has a big presence with two notable events:

CSU Earth Day Festival

Wednesday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on the LSC West Lawn



Outdoor activities can be a challenge to plan during April, and Mother Nature rarely makes it easy. This year’s Earth Day Festival is scheduled for Wednesday, and (fingers crossed) the weather looks promising for this celebration. The festival is an annual opportunity to bring the community together to celebrate all things related to sustainability in a festive, outdoor setting.

CSU student organizations, academic departments, Fort Collins sustainability-related organizations and other vendors will be joining the celebration, providing hands-on engagement and learning opportunities. Live music is provided by Mountain Duo, and the event is free and open to the public.

CSU Eco Leaders Student Independent Project Showcase

April 21, 4 – 5:30 p.m. at the Pavilion



Check out the innovative and creative projects that residence hall Eco Leaders have developed this past semester. The Eco Leaders Peer Education Program is a group of students in the residence halls and Aggie Village who serve as peer educators to raise awareness of sustainability initiatives and encourage environmentally responsible behaviors in the halls.

This annual event is a culmination of their projects through a poster presentation, and each Eco Leader is available to chat with visitors about the projects and impacts.

“Students often come up with their own projects based on area of interest,” said Mary Liang, assistant director of sustainability for Housing and Dining Services. “All projects have to relate to HDS and sustainability in some way. So for example, a project on bike infrastructure to increase bike usage would not be a suitable project, however a project to increase bike usage among first-year students living in the residence halls would be a great fit.”

Several Eco Leader projects from past years have taken on a life of their own and have continued as viable programs on campus, including the Living Lab at the Horticulture Center, the SkiSU ski bus, the introduction of the first electric vehicles in the HDS fleet vehicle program and an expansion of the on-campus composting program.