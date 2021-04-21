Earth Month 2021: Watch special sustainability edition of ‘Tell Me More’ with President Joyce McConnell

As part of Colorado State University’s Earth Month celebration, President Joyce McConnell is sharing a special virtual conversation with University Distinguished Professor Diana H. Wall, a world-renowned ecologist and director of the School of Global Environmental Sustainability.

The recorded talk, part of the Tell Me More conversation series, premiered April 21 at president.colostate.edu/tell-me-more. The two discuss Wall’s work, her vision for the future of sustainability, and how CSU’s long commitment to sustainability is important to its land-grant mission.

“I hope you’ll tune into my conversation with Dr. Diana Wall because I believe you’ll come away inspired – not by any false optimism or promises of easy fixes to the challenges of climate change,” McConnell said in an April 19 email to the CSU community. “No, what is so inspiring about Diana, and about the many, many people at CSU who devote countless hours and immeasurable energy to sustainability initiatives, curriculum, programs and actions, is the force of their determination to do something, take action, and make an impact, even when those things seem incredibly hard.”

Launched in Fall 2020, Tell Me More is a regular series of one-on-one interviews hosted by McConnell that highlight research, equity, student success, community engagement and sustainability at CSU. Past interviews have included award-winning author Claudia Rankine and CSU English Professor Camille Dungy, and Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen, among others.