Earth-friendly projects flourish at CSU through various funds

Colorado State University is recognized nationally for its sustainability practices. That is only possible through the dedicated efforts of many, innovative approaches to climate solutions and modest sustainability funding to support new ideas and initiatives.
Three primary funds — sponsored by the President’s Sustainability Commission, Division of Student Affairs, and Housing & Dining Services — are fueling various projects at CSU to help protect the environment and infuse economic and social aspects of sustainability into initiatives. As part of Earth Month, we are highlighting just some of the interesting sustainability fund projects taking place on campus this year.
“Funding for sustainability projects is crucial to explore innovative ideas from our CSU community,” said Mary Liang, assistant director of sustainability for CSU Housing & Dining Services and chair of the PSC Sustainability Fund Committee. “Students and employees often need an extra boost to pilot something that’s been on their minds, and these sustainability funds are just what we need to get new sustainability ideas off the ground.”
Mattress toppers recycling during move out
Every year, over 90 tons of materials are disposed of in the landfill during residence hall move out. The Eco Leaders collect and donate tons of gently used items to local nonprofits and reuse organizations, but they can rarely accept mattress toppers for health and reuse limitation reasons. Mattress toppers are one of the largest volume items that are tossed in the dumpster during move out, but many are still in good condition. Kirstie Tedrick, Housing & Dining Services’ communications and sustainability Project Manager, will use these funds to host a mattress topper recycling program during student move-out in May. Donated mattress toppers will be broken down to be recycled or re-purposed by a third party.
Residence hall paper towel composting bins
As a follow-up to the success of Allison Hall’s paper towel composting pilot in Spring 2022, former Eco Leader Alli Measer, a senior in business administration, requested funding to implement paper towel composting in all HDS community restrooms. With over 150 paper towel composting bins now deployed in residence halls, apartment communities, dining centers and office building public restrooms, this project has been very successful.
Learn to ride classes – bike and skateboard
Fewer cars are being used to travel around campus because of Nt. Thiam’s independent project for the Eco Leader’s program. Under the direction of Erika Benti from CSU Parking and Transportation Services, allocated funds were used to host classes for residents who want to learn how to bike and board on campus with an emphasis on international students who are unfamiliar with CSU traffic guidelines. PTS held four bike classes and two board classes for anyone at CSU and provided additional transportation opportunities for students who may otherwise only travel by car throughout campus.
Facilities e-tricycles
As HDS Facilities evaluates its overall fleet, Facilities Maintenance Manager Noah Christensen saw the opportunity to pilot electric cargo tricycles. Noah’s goal was to introduce staff to a new way of traveling around campus, eventually replacing gas-powered golf carts and other vehicles altogether. Being able to get bikes and trikes with cargo capabilities was crucial to the success of this pilot program, as many HDS Facilities staff must carry large tools and equipment to complete work orders.
CSU Mountain Campus dining sustainability
Dining staff at the CSU Mountain Campus noticed a need to integrate more sustainability practices in their kitchens as all waste must be transported 50 miles back to the main campus. To reduce the waste from single-use dairy items in their café area, Joe McGirr, the CSU Mountain Campus dining general manager, purchased refillable carafes to reduce single-use plastic containers. McGirr also used the funds to purchase new compartment serving trays, allowing staff to serve directly on the tray (as opposed to diners taking up to three or four plates and bowls per meal). This new tray can significantly reduce the water and energy needed to wash individual plates.
CSU Mountain Campus electric vehicle charger
Along with grants from the Colorado Energy Office and all three of the sustainability funds on campus, HDS Communications and Sustainability Director Marianne Wieghaus and CSU Mountain Campus Director Lauren Gleason submitted a proposal to help install the first electric vehicle charger at the Mountain Campus. Installing an EV charger at the Mountain Campus will allow students, faculty, staff, and visitors to commute in and charge their electric vehicles.
Reusable container program at Durrell
CSU Housing & Dining Services used their sustainability fund to start the ReusePass program, providing students, staff and faculty with a reusable container at the Durrell Dining Center. The program was implemented with the goal of reducing dependence on disposable to-go containers. The pilot has been very successful this semester and is expected to expand to other dining locations. Faculty, staff and students can opt-in to the ReusePass program by placing an order via the Grubhub app.
Sustainability and human rights
Meagan Todd, of the International Studies Department, used awarded funds to aid undergraduate student research in human rights and sustainability. As part of the Human Rights Undergraduate Research Academy in the College of Liberal Arts, this program gave undergraduate students the opportunity to conduct cross-cultural fieldwork in Northern Colorado. The fieldwork investigated sustainability as a human right with local immigrant communities.
The Clover Project
As members of the ASCSU student government, Dory Schmidt and Ken Ninneer, are working with Facilities Management to install a clover lawn on campus. This lawn, located west of CSU’s Plant Growth Facilities building, will serve as an example of alternative ground cover species to minimize water use, lower maintenance costs, and support pollinator communities. The plot will also provide educational opportunities for students and the campus community around landscape sustainability and pollinator health.
Measuring and encouraging sustainable transportation behavior among employees
Jamie Gaskill with CSU Parking & Transportation Services, and Grace Wright, from the College of Business, are piloting a behavior change campaign to encourage more sustainable commuting habits among COB employees. 76% of CSU employees commute in single-occupancy vehicles and transportation accounts for 4% of CSU’s annual greenhouse gas footprint. Encouraging sustainable commuting habits not only reduces CSU’s overall emissions but also contributes to employee health and well-being. Results from this pilot program will be used to determine future sustainable transportation strategies for all CSU employees.
Learn more
For more information on the CSU Sustainability Fund and how students and faculty can submit their ideas, visit green.colostate.edu/csu-sustainability-fund