Earth-friendly projects flourish at CSU through various funds

Colorado State University is recognized nationally for its sustainability practices. That is only possible through the dedicated efforts of many, innovative approaches to climate solutions and modest sustainability funding to support new ideas and initiatives.

Three primary funds — sponsored by the President’s Sustainability Commission, Division of Student Affairs, and Housing & Dining Services — are fueling various projects at CSU to help protect the environment and infuse economic and social aspects of sustainability into initiatives. As part of Earth Month, we are highlighting just some of the interesting sustainability fund projects taking place on campus this year.

“Funding for sustainability projects is crucial to explore innovative ideas from our CSU community,” said Mary Liang, assistant director of sustainability for CSU Housing & Dining Services and chair of the PSC Sustainability Fund Committee. “Students and employees often need an extra boost to pilot something that’s been on their minds, and these sustainability funds are just what we need to get new sustainability ideas off the ground.”

Mattress toppers recycling during move out

Every year, over 90 tons of materials are disposed of in the landfill during residence hall move out. The Eco Leaders collect and donate tons of gently used items to local nonprofits and reuse organizations, but they can rarely accept mattress toppers for health and reuse limitation reasons. Mattress toppers are one of the largest volume items that are tossed in the dumpster during move out, but many are still in good condition. Kirstie Tedrick, Housing & Dining Services’ communications and sustainability Project Manager, will use these funds to host a mattress topper recycling program during student move-out in May. Donated mattress toppers will be broken down to be recycled or re-purposed by a third party.

Residence hall paper towel composting bins

As a follow-up to the success of Allison Hall’s paper towel composting pilot in Spring 2022, former Eco Leader Alli Measer, a senior in business administration, requested funding to implement paper towel composting in all HDS community restrooms. With over 150 paper towel composting bins now deployed in residence halls, apartment communities, dining centers and office building public restrooms, this project has been very successful.

Learn to ride classes – bike and skateboard

Fewer cars are being used to travel around campus because of Nt. Thiam’s independent project for the Eco Leader’s program. Under the direction of Erika Benti from CSU Parking and Transportation Services, allocated funds were used to host classes for residents who want to learn how to bike and board on campus with an emphasis on international students who are unfamiliar with CSU traffic guidelines. PTS held four bike classes and two board classes for anyone at CSU and provided additional transportation opportunities for students who may otherwise only travel by car throughout campus.

Facilities e-tricycles

As HDS Facilities evaluates its overall fleet, Facilities Maintenance Manager Noah Christensen saw the opportunity to pilot electric cargo tricycles. Noah’s goal was to introduce staff to a new way of traveling around campus, eventually replacing gas-powered golf carts and other vehicles altogether. Being able to get bikes and trikes with cargo capabilities was crucial to the success of this pilot program, as many HDS Facilities staff must carry large tools and equipment to complete work orders.

CSU Mountain Campus dining sustainability

Dining staff at the CSU Mountain Campus noticed a need to integrate more sustainability practices in their kitchens as all waste must be transported 50 miles back to the main campus. To reduce the waste from single-use dairy items in their café area, Joe McGirr, the CSU Mountain Campus dining general manager, purchased refillable carafes to reduce single-use plastic containers. McGirr also used the funds to purchase new compartment serving trays, allowing staff to serve directly on the tray (as opposed to diners taking up to three or four plates and bowls per meal). This new tray can significantly reduce the water and energy needed to wash individual plates.

CSU Mountain Campus electric vehicle charger

Along with grants from the Colorado Energy Office and all three of the sustainability funds on campus, HDS Communications and Sustainability Director Marianne Wieghaus and CSU Mountain Campus Director Lauren Gleason submitted a proposal to help install the first electric vehicle charger at the Mountain Campus. Installing an EV charger at the Mountain Campus will allow students, faculty, staff, and visitors to commute in and charge their electric vehicles.

Reusable container program at Durrell