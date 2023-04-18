Eagle County: Adriana Gallegos Helguera – Business, Ethnic Studies

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Adriana Gallegos Helguera

Major: Double major in Business with a concentration in Digital Marketing, and Ethnic Studies with a concentration in Community Organizing and Institutional Change

Why I chose CSU: While visiting the campus, I truly saw myself fitting in, and being a student here. Secondly, CSU offered numerous communities of people to make new connections with. I can’t forget to mention how beautiful the campus is, and how many activities there are to do, especially outdoor activities.

My favorite thing about CSU: The people. The people here share similar values that are important to me. They are welcoming and friendly.

Clubs/organizations in college: Community for Excellence, Key Plus, First Generation Student Organization

Scholarships/awards in college: Latinas First Foundation Scholarship 2021, Scholar-Youth Power 365 Scholarship, and the Partnership Award

Favorite achievement: The awards I received while being part of Eagle Valley Student Media. During high school, my classmates and I often received state awards simply by making videos on our community. These awards really stuck with me and made me proud of my work (including first place for Community News Best of Colorado 2021, Colorado Student Media Association).

Career goals: My main career goal is to serve as a vital bridge between state/county offices and Colorado’s historically underserved communities in Eagle County. So far, being part of the CSU Extension office in Eagle, I’ve made great connections, and have had positive experiences. I want to continue to have these positive experiences.

Favorite instructor: Tom Cavanagh. Dr. Cavanagh teaches an education course titled Culture and Care in Schools. He is another reason why I adore the education and ethnic studies department. He takes the time to teach meaningful subjects and connect with his students. A professor like him makes you want to learn, grow and go to class.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: When it’s hot out, I enjoy getting ice cream at the Walrus Ice Cream shop in Old Town. On most days, I also enjoy Blackjack pizza and Cafe Bluebird that’s right by campus. My friends and I usually hang out in Old Town, any AMC movie theater and Ding Tea.

Quirky fact: I tried out for basketball once when I was a freshman in high school. That was the first and last time I played basketball on a team.

What do you tell people from Eagle County about CSU: I always tell people to come to visit and that they need to go to CSU because of the people here and because of how great the campus is.

Something people should know about Eagle County: I have realized that many people don’t know a lot about Eagle County. Everyone knows about Vail, but not about the towns in the valley. I think people should know that there are many interesting people, many things to do and many places to see in Eagle County.

Favorite CSU tradition: Homecoming and Family Weekend. I get to participate in fun events and activities with both my friends and family.

I’d like to thank: Dr. Ishiwata, Denyse Schrenker, Glenda Wentworth and Jenny Leonetti from the CSU Extension office.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Being away from home. However, I have learned to be independent, grow as a person, and find my own personal and academic path while being at CSU.