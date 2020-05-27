EAB recognizes CSFS South East Area Office

The Colorado State Forest Service is an agency of Colorado State University and is housed, organizationally, in the Warner College of Natural Resources. Over the last several years, CSFS has undergone an extensive reorganization. The Employee Appreciation Board recently recognized CSFS South East Area employees for their extraordinary efforts.

Nominated by the Southeast Area Lead Administrator Lisa Clark, who says the group has risen to the challenges very well. Now with four different field offices, the employees of the S.E. Area work together as a team, traveling as needed to help one another. They believe in what they do and are dedicated to reaching out to landowners in Colorado to improve our forests.

The team’s response to the Spring Fire in 2018 is a good example of their exceptional work. They spent much time on the phone helping landowners deal with the emotional effects of losing their forested properties. Some of the foresters participated in many outreach meetings, supporting and educating landowners during the recovery stage. They are a part of the communities in which they live: The S.E. Area manager is a firefighter and actually helped fight the fire because it was literally in his “backyard.”

The crew was honored with a burrito breakfast and CSU swag at their Colorado Springs office in March. Thank you, CSFS South East Area team, for your positive attitude, perseverance, and hard work for CSU and the citizens of Colorado!