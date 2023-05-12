EAB honors the room scheduling team in the Office of the Registrar

The Colorado State University Employee Appreciation Board is highlighting the room scheduling team in the Office of the Registrar for doing an exceptional job.

This team is responsible for scheduling all classrooms for in-person courses offered, which is almost 7,000 courses. They have also been very busy working on finding locations for all the classes that need to be moved during the construction that is planned for campus.

The CSU Employee Appreciation Board is grateful to the room scheduling team because, even though it is short-staffed), it is dedicated to facilitating the best possible schedule for students and providing meaningful instruction and support to those who schedule courses. This includes providing proactive trainings that allow schedulers to not only learn directly from their knowledgeable team, but also to encourage everyone to network with each other to make the process better for all.

Lauren Hibbard said, “The individuals who work at the Room Scheduling unit of the Registrar’s Office are among the most consistent and positive individuals of any department on campus and without their dedication we’d be unable to provide students with schedules that promote their success,” said Lauren Hibbard of the Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability.

The team was celebrated with a lunch from Pickle Barrel.

Colorado State University’s Employee Appreciation Board recognizes groups that are excellent at what they do. To nominate a campus unit, visit csueab.colostate.edu/nominate-a-unit/

Pictured from left: Julia Murphy and Emily Barclay

Not pictured: Torin Kaletsky