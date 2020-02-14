Durrell to serve as voter service and polling center for 2020 presidential primary

CSU’s Durrell Center will serve as the polling center for both the presidential primary election on March 3 and the general election on Nov. 3.
As county clerks mail presidential primary ballots to voters across the state, Colorado State University’s Durrell Center is preparing to serve as one of five in-person voting locations in Larimer County.
Larimer County election staff will begin setting up the voter service and polling center in Durrell on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, through 7 p.m. on Super Tuesday, March 3, citizens will be able to drop off completed ballots, obtain replacement ballots, change their address, or register to vote and cast their ballot in person at the center (See dates and times below).
Election activities will take place in Durrell Conference Rooms A, B, C and 1.
The Durrell Center will serve as a Larimer County voter service and polling center for both the presidential primary election on March 3 and the general election on Nov. 3. The Lory Student Center has filled this role in previous elections; however, the north side of the LSC will soon be undergoing a $24 million renovation that will limit access to portions of the building.
Durrell Center — voter service and polling center
Address: 950 W. Plum St., Fort Collins
Hours of operation:
- Monday-Friday, Feb. 24-28, (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Saturday, Feb. 29, (9 a.m.-1 p.m.)
- Monday, March 2, (8 a.m.-5 p.m.)
- Election Day — Tuesday, March 3, (7 a.m.-7 p.m.)
Questions related to Durrell Center: calvin.boren@colostate.edu
Voting information: https://col.st/ahw0I
Durrell Center access and parking
According to Housing & Dining Services, Durrell’s dining center will remain open and maintain normal hours while the voter service and polling center is in operation. Meeting room reservation requests will still be accepted, but will be limited and closely reviewed as to not impact election activities.
Because the voting center is open to the public, there may be increased traffic around the area of Durrell. According to CSU Parking and Transportation Services, public parking will be available in the Moby Arena Pay-to-Park section. ADA accessible parking is available in the Moby and Westfall parking lots.
Political activities
According to Larimer County officials, state law requires that public postings within the building be strictly limited as not to impact election activities. Electioneering will be monitored by county staff and will only be permitted outside the 100-foot electioneering limit. Staff from Larimer County will place signs outside the building each day specifying the distance from the entrance.
Questions related to voting, eligibility, and registration should be directed to the Larimer County Elections Office by calling (970) 498-7820 or emailing elections@co.larimer.co.us. Additional information can be found at votelarimer.org.