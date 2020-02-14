Durrell to serve as voter service and polling center for 2020 presidential primary

As county clerks mail presidential primary ballots to voters across the state, Colorado State University’s Durrell Center is preparing to serve as one of five in-person voting locations in Larimer County.

Larimer County election staff will begin setting up the voter service and polling center in Durrell on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Beginning Monday, Feb. 24, through 7 p.m. on Super Tuesday, March 3, citizens will be able to drop off completed ballots, obtain replacement ballots, change their address, or register to vote and cast their ballot in person at the center (See dates and times below).

Election activities will take place in Durrell Conference Rooms A, B, C and 1.

The Durrell Center will serve as a Larimer County voter service and polling center for both the presidential primary election on March 3 and the general election on Nov. 3. The Lory Student Center has filled this role in previous elections; however, the north side of the LSC will soon be undergoing a $24 million renovation that will limit access to portions of the building.