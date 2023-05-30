Duo two-factor authentication required for student registration, final grade entry starting June 3

In an effort to better safeguard personal information and university data, Colorado State University will require Duo two-factor authentication for accessing final grade entry in ARIESweb and registration in RAMweb starting June 3. Students and faculty are encouraged to enroll and download Duo on devices prior to accessing these platforms.

Over the past several years, the Division of IT has expanded the use of two-factor authentication to better protect against cyber-attacks and safeguard personal data. This tool provides an extra layer of protection for accounts by requiring an additional piece of information beyond a typical username and password. By using Duo, you help protect your personal information, as well as sensitive and confidential CSU resources and data. Duo was first put into place in 2021 for Microsoft Teams access and other Microsoft 365 services, such as email.

Key to security

“We’ve come a long way from the early days of the internet when passwords were sufficient protection for sensitive information,” says Steve Lovaas, chief information security officer. “Today, two-factor authentication is considered ‘table stakes’ for network security, and Duo is a key part of our security strategy.”

Action to be taken by students and faculty include enrolling and downloading Duo on devices prior to needing to access RAMweb or ARIESweb. For additional help or questions, reach out to the CSU Fort Collins IT Help Desk by calling (970) 491-7276, through email at help@colostate.edu, or by submitting a support ticket online.