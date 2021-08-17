DUO Two-Factor Authentication expanding across CSU

In an effort to better safeguard personal information, Colorado State University will soon require DUO Two-Factor Authentication for Microsoft 365 email access and other services within the suite.

On Oct. 4, DUO Two-Factor Authentication will become required for all faculty, staff and students to access their email, login to Microsoft Teams and other Microsoft 365 services. University community members are encouraged to register for Duo Two-Factor Authentication at duo.colostate.edu.

Once DUO is set up and authenticated for Microsoft 365 applications, users will not have to do this again unless they change their password or connect from a different device.

As students are returning to campus, CSU is making a significant push to encourage students to register before the Oct. 4 deadline, said Security Awareness Specialist Kelly L. Poto.

“At CSU, 82% of the breaches that have occurred since May successfully targeted student accounts,” Poto said. “Our campus leadership recognizes that DUO implementation is the single best action we can take to protect our campus community.”

Those who do not register for DUO before Oct. 4 will be locked out of their email and other Microsoft 365 services until they register.