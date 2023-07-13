Drones to light up CSU sky this October

The sky over Colorado State University’s west lawn will light up with drones during the Colorado Drone Airshow this fall.

The CSU Drone Center partners with Brightflight Drone Shows to dazzle the CSU community with a light show on Oct. 6 at the intramural fields.

The light show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. with drones flying west of the Lory Student Center. Students and community members are encouraged to form watch parties around the fields or the Lory Student Center.

“The drone light show represents innovative technology and the next step to integrating drones into national airspace and everyday lives,” said Christopher Robertson, director of the CSU Drone Center. “This will be the first one at CSU and Fort Collins; it will be a showcase event with designs in the sky to inspire Colorado spirit.”

The light show will be a prelude to a community day, the part of the Colorado Drone Airshow open to the public. The event will feature various unmanned aerial vehicles, technology demonstrations, research science and hands-on experiences. Community groups, schools, UAV enthusiasts and the public are invited to the free event on Oct. 7 at Christman Airfield. Register here.