Douglas County: Jordan Acosta, Master of Health and Exercise Science

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Jordan Acosta

Major: Health and Exercise Science (2021 B.S. graduate), M.S. candidate

Why I chose CSU: I originally chose CSU for softball, the honors program, and being able to stay in Colorado. And it’s been a privilege to be in the Sensorimotor Neuroimaging Laboratory with an incredible mentor and peers.

My favorite thing about CSU: The friendships I have built and the beautiful campus.

Clubs/organizations in college: Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Together Initiative, Rambition

Scholarships/awards in college: Several in academics (Distinction in Graduate Research Clinical and Translational Science, American Kinesiology Association Graduate Scholar Award, Robert W. Gotshall Graduate Scholarship, Outstanding Senior, Dean’s List) and athletics (Mountain West Scholar Athlete, MW Academic All-Conference and MW softball conference champions).

Favorite achievement in high school or college: Speaking in front of churches, high schools, and other settings about life, faith, and perseverance. I will always cherish the growth of my character over the awards or titles.

Career goals: Own a neurological rehabilitation center that focuses not only on physical therapy components, but also mental, emotional, support, and faith aspects for a variety of different neurological conditions.

Favorite instructor: Ryan Donovan because he was a remarkable teacher, but an even more incredible friend. He cared deeply about his students and was always there to talk about life above anything else.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Horsetooth Reservoir, Ginger and Baker, Jessup Farms and Penrose

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: The Homecoming bonfire

I’d like to thank: My family, friends, and mentors for the wisdom and constant encouragement. And my faith for being the firm foundation that I build my life upon.

Quirky fact(s) about you: I love the peanut butter chocolate cups from Trader Joes. They are better than Reece’s.

What do you tell people from your Douglas County about CSU: CSU has a gorgeous campus, and my experience has gifted me with amazing individuals who care deeply about you as an individual.