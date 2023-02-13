Donor impact report: A reflection of what a community can do

Year after year, Colorado State University alumni and friends invest in scholarships, programs, faculty, facilities and bold ideas that make the world a brighter place for all. Each year, CSU is committed to sharing stories of that impact with the entire CSU community in its Donor Impact Report.

In one calendar year, nearly 34,000 donors provided more than $165 million that helped the University discover breakthroughs in cancer treatments, lead the region in planning for a more sustainable future, foster the next generation of Rams, and provide life-changing access to scholarships so students can become tomorrow’s leaders today.