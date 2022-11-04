Dolores County: Ceci Taylor – Journalism and Media Communication

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Ceci Taylor

Major: Graduated in 2021 with a degree in Journalism and Media Communication with a minor in French

Why I chose CSU: I wanted to stay in-state, so I visited various universities in Colorado. I fell in love with Fort Collins as soon as I visited for the first time and I found CSU’s campus stunning. Everyone seemed friendly and I felt at peace while touring the campus. (Taylor grew up in Dolores County, but attended school in San Miguel County because it was closer)

My favorite thing about CSU: The people! I mainly had positive interactions, and everyone on campus was helpful and friendly. I made some of my best friends at CSU and countless connections and acquaintances.

Clubs/organizations in college: I was a news reporter for the Collegian.

Scholarships/awards in college: 2021 JMC Outstanding Journalism and Media Communication Award; Dean’s List 2020-2021

Favorite achievement: Graduating with honors in both high school and college.

Career goals: I want to be an English teacher while doing freelance journalism on the side. I would also love to write a book one day. (Taylor currently is in South Korea teaching English)

Favorite instructor: My favorite instructor and class was JTC-413 New Communication Technologies and Society, Prof. Bradley Kaye. This class was challenging and presented difficult material to read. However, Brad was very motivating and I always felt encouraged to try my best.

Who I’d like to thank: The friends I made in my freshman year. They really saw the best and worst of me and I wouldn’t have been able to get through it without them.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: I loved Young’s Cafe Vietnamese Cuisine, Dae Gee Korean BBQ, Rio Grande Mexican Restaurant and Mary’s Mountain Cookies. I also had a lot of fun at Yeti Bar and Grill and Bondi Beach Bar.

What do you tell people from Dolores County about CSU: CSU has great vibes and is way better than Boulder.

Something people should know about Dolores County: Dolores County is so confusing. It only has two towns: Rico (pop. 172) and Dove Creek (pop. 711). Rico to Dove Creek is an hour-long drive and you have to pass through Dolores, which, despite its name, is located in Montezuma County! It makes no sense.

Favorite CSU tradition: Cans Around The Oval is so touching.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Getting a B in Geology. That was truly a miracle.