Division of Student Affairs announces leadership changes

Colorado State University’s Division of Student Affairs has announced several key organizational changes under the leadership of Vice President Blanche Hughes.

Under the new organizational chart, Hughes has restructured several existing positions to fill identified leadership needs and cover division responsibilities. The new structure will enhance the division’s ability to better focus on key priorities and initiatives at CSU, including the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan.

The changes come on the heels of a realignment during the Fall 2021 semester in which three assistant vice presidents and an executive director in the division — Ryan Barone, Albert Bimper, Kathy Sisneros and Gaye Digregorio — transitioned to other divisions at CSU.

“I appreciate the President’s Office, Provost’s Office, and my team here in Student Affairs for supporting the realignment transition and helping me create this new structure,” Hughes said. “We will begin implementation now and will also allow time for all of the new roles and responsibilities to transition over the weeks and months ahead.”