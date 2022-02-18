Division of Student Affairs announces leadership changes

Colorado State University’s Division of Student Affairs has announced several key organizational changes under the leadership of Vice President Blanche Hughes.
Under the new organizational chart, Hughes has restructured several existing positions to fill identified leadership needs and cover division responsibilities. The new structure will enhance the division’s ability to better focus on key priorities and initiatives at CSU, including the Courageous Strategic Transformation plan.
The changes come on the heels of a realignment during the Fall 2021 semester in which three assistant vice presidents and an executive director in the division — Ryan Barone, Albert Bimper, Kathy Sisneros and Gaye Digregorio — transitioned to other divisions at CSU.
“I appreciate the President’s Office, Provost’s Office, and my team here in Student Affairs for supporting the realignment transition and helping me create this new structure,” Hughes said. “We will begin implementation now and will also allow time for all of the new roles and responsibilities to transition over the weeks and months ahead.”
Division of Student Affairs leadership structure
The Division of Student Affairs supports student success through an array of services and resources including housing, dining, student orientation, recreation, student government, student organizations, and legal, career, transition, health, well-being and crisis services.
Jody Donovan, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs
Jody Donovan will transition from assistant vice president and dean of students to associate vice president and will focus on cross-divisional collaborations and partnerships, including academic affairs and student success, as well as visioning and implementation of new initiatives for DSA. Fraternity and Sorority Life will continue to report to Donovan; she will co-supervise Support and Safety Assessment with Marc Barker; and she will be adding student transitions and family engagement offices as well as Division Technology to her portfolio.
Mike Ellis, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs
Mike Ellis will transition from assistant vice president to associate vice president and will add Campus Recreation to his supervisory responsibilities. Ellis has already taken a leadership role with the auxiliaries within the Division, the DSA budget process, and university-wide initiatives such as chair of the president’s First Amendment working group. He will continue to serve as the executive director of the Lory Student Center.
Carmen Rivera, Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs
Carmen Rivera will continue to co-chair the Student Affairs in Higher Education (SAHE) graduate program and lead talent management and organizational development for the Division. In her expanded role, she will be adding oversight of Division HR, Assessment, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She will also be coordinating the VPSA office staff.
Craig Chesson, Assistant Vice President and Dean of Students
Craig Chesson will become an assistant vice president and the new dean of students, taking on responsibilities for management of student crises and serving as a public safety liaison with multiple University departments including the CSUPD, Support and Safety Assessment, the Public Safety Team and the Safety Task Force. In this role, Chesson will supervise the associate dean of students and continue to supervise the Student Resolution Center and Student Case Management.
John Henderson, Associate Dean of Students
As associate dean of students, John Henderson will coordinate student death response, student complaint management and religious accommodations requests. He will begin supervising Off-Campus Life and will continue to supervise Student Legal Services and Adult Learner and Veteran Services. Henderson will also take on additional responsibilities within the Dean of Students Team.
Parent and Family Programs, Fostering Success, and Orientation and Transition Programs will be under the leadership of Kerry Wenzler, associate executive director, who will report to Donovan.
“This new leadership structure will allow our Division to navigate the changing landscape of both the DSA and campus and include new voices,” Hughes said. “As part of this process, we are also reviewing, updating, and creating new division-wide standing committees to ensure key priorities are being addressed. I’m excited for where our Division goes next with these changes.”
DSA website
Learn more about the new Division of Student Affairs’ organizational chart at studentaffairs.colostate.edu.