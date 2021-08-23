Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Module launching for all students

Colorado State University students have the opportunity to complete a new module on RamWeb that focuses on diversity, inclusion and belonging.

The optional Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging Module was introduced to incoming students at the We Are CSU program at Ram Welcome the week of Aug. 16. Returning students will be invited to take the module beginning Aug. 30. The module takes approximately 40 minutes to complete and guides students through short videos, what-would-you-do scenarios, and reflections.

“We have been piloting this tool with student employees for the past two years,” said Kathy Sisneros, assistant vice president for Student Affairs. “Having it available and accessible to all students and to have the content and concepts cross-pollinating in student courses will really reinforce the Principles of Community at CSU and continue to reinforce that we all have a role to play in creating an inclusive university and building community, where all of our students feel welcomed and affirmed for who they are, embracing and celebrating our differences.”

Sisneros added that bringing the module online is a reflection of institutional commitment and many campus partners across the university contributed.

The module was developed by EverFi, the same company that developed the Alcohol.Edu, Sexual Assault Prevention, and Financial Literacy modules that students at CSU have taken for several years. EverFi reports that 200 universities and colleges are using the Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging module.