Dining on campus plays an integral role in the collegiate experience, but it will look and feel different this fall due to COVID-19. Just as restaurants and food retailers have had to adapt with reduced seating, to-go menus, extra cleaning, etc., so have the on-campus dining centers.

One of the biggest changes this fall is a mobile ordering system, which has been implemented in just three months.

“Starting this past April, we moved quickly to find vendors who could help us set up mobile ordering and reservation technology to be ready for the major changes that were needed for fall semester,” says Lucas Miller, residential dining services senior associate director. “It’s been a sprint to get the new systems up and running, but with the coordinated help from staff across campus, we’ll have everything ready by the first day of classes. We set up two systems: reservations for the main dining centers and a mobile ordering platform for our Express locations.”

In order to accommodate the new options, RDS has completely changed the service style across the board which includes a complete overhaul of menus.

“Now that buffets are not permitted and in-dining seating has been limited, we have modified our services to offer themed meals in the main dining centers with food that is to-go style,” adds Miller. “In the main dining centers, students pick up an entire meal with an entrée, sides, dessert, and beverages to take out. Our Express locations offer quicker foods, available through our mobile ordering technology. Those menus allow students to order food and receive a text when it’s ready to be picked up. We will also offer Mini Markets that will allow students to order their favorite packaged and bottled groceries and beverages and schedule a pick-up time.”