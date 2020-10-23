Digitizing the Collegian: Preserving the student voice across the years

Since the first issue of the Rocky Mountain Collegian appeared in 1891, student media has been a bullhorn for the student voice on campus. It’s also been described as a laboratory of sorts.

“[Student media] provides a laboratory for students who are forming their foundational political opinions and outlooks, which can and should progress through greater understanding and the expression and confrontation of opposing ideas,” said J. David McSwane (B.A. ’09), former editor-in-chief of the Collegian and now an investigative reporter for ProPublica in Washington, D.C.

And the laboratory has been busy this year at all the outlets of the nonprofit Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp., including the Collegian, Collegian TV and KCSU. They have a lot to cover in our communities: demonstrations against racial injustice, devastating wildfires, a global pandemic on campus, and a particularly contentious election.

“We at the Collegian have spent a lot of time reflecting on which groups are usually the ones getting their voices heard and which ones are not,” said Lauryn Bolz (B.A. ’21), editor-in-chief of the Collegian. “As editor-in-chief this year, I have pushed to cover important, pertinent and powerful stories from all student communities on CSU’s campus, especially those that have been underrepresented by us in the past.”