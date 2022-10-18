Denver County: Abi Tekeste – International Studies

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Abi Tekeste

Major(s): International Studies and Political Science

Why I chose CSU: It was close to home and there was a lot of support from my high school and from my county in terms of financial support for me to go here. There were a lot of grants and scholarships that I was able to get by going to stay in state.

My favorite thing about CSU: How it’s easy to form communities here. I remember someone telling me that it’s easy to make a big school feel small and CSU really focuses on that.

Clubs/organizations in college: Africans United and I also work for student government (senator from Black and African American Cultural Center) and CSUnity.

Scholarships/awards in college: Puksta Scholarship; First Generation Award; Jackson Distinguished Award.

Career goals: My family emigrated here from Kenya (when I was 15) and so I’ve always been exposed to different cultures and the immigration process so I really wanted to do something like that, career-aspiration wise. I’d like to do political science to maybe go to law school.

Favorite instructor: Andrea Purdy, I actually got to meet her on my study abroad trip to the CSU campus in Mexico at Baja California Sur. She saw me grow so much from last year and how she teaches in her class is one of my favorite things. She engages so much with the students.

Who I’d like to thank: Sam Desta, for all the support she’s given me. Andrea Purdy, plus my family.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Bawarchi Biryanis; On campus, The Oval. And off campus, City Park

Quirky fact about you: I have never learned how to work a (cigarette) lighter.

What do you tell people from Denver County about CSU: It’s a home away from home because you’re still here (in Colorado) … so there’s that support from a distance but there’s also a great support system on campus.

Something people should know about Denver County: It’s very diverse in terms of food, in terms of people, in terms of experiences. I think that Denver can offer a lot for people because it’s such a big city with people from so many places. You can go see the mountains but you can also have a city experience.

Favorite CSU tradition: So far it’s been the games, like all the different colors like White Out. But this year it is seniors taking pictures in their cap and gowns at The Oval.

Favorite achievement: Just getting to college from high school and now about to be graduating. When I was little, I always imagined or visualized where I’d want to be and I can see that falling into place through all the hard work I’ve put in.