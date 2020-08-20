Dean Estlund: ‘Welcome to CSU Libraries’

Welcome!

Colorado State University is a vibrant, curious, and thoughtful community. Within our community, every Ram is on a unique educational journey, and the CSU Libraries is there for each of you.

Educational journeys are made up of countless inspirations and transformations. Through the Libraries, every Ram in every major can discover something that causes a spark: It may be a friend, a photo, a poetry collection, a gadget, a map, a mentor, a musical score, a parks pass, a research article, or a thousand other things.

Wherever your journey at CSU takes you, remember the CSU Libraries is there with support for your academic exploration, self-care needs, and civic and value engagement. Because when every Ram at CSU is thriving, our whole community is driving the world forward toward a better future for all.