Deadline for virtual Diversity Symposium proposals June 19

The 20th annual Diversity Symposium will be held Oct. 19 – 23, 2020, via a virtual platform, and proposal submissions are due by Friday, June 19.

The Diversity Symposium is moving to an online format to balance public health safety concerns with continuing to offer this critical learning opportunity for our community. Making this decision now allows presenters the opportunity to prepare for a virtual session as they submit their proposal ideas instead of having to adjust later due to possible continued in-person restrictions.

While this year’s Symposium may look different than in previous years, the organizing team is working hard to ensure it is still an engaging and powerful experience for learning and presenting on issues of diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice.

For questions or to submit a proposal, visit the Diversity Symposium website.