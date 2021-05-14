Day of Giving: Shining example of Ram generosity

Once again, the annual Day of Giving at Colorado State University, held from noon May 6 to noon May 7 this year, demonstrated the collective power – and participation – of Rams.

During the event, 2,201 donors gave $211,655. Gifts were made to nearly 100 funds across campus from 48 states and five countries, including Denmark, Egypt, Japan, Norway, and the United Kingdom.

The event attracted gifts from more than 80 students, which helped boost the number of first-time Day of Giving donors to more than 200.

Maddie Shafer is a student donor to the First Generation Scholarship at the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering.

“I am enlightened by the knowledge that there is a community dedicated to believing that someone’s level of need should not define their success,” she said.

A $15,000 challenge gift

Day of Giving emphasizes the total number of donors and the impact of collective giving. This year’s participation goal of 1,870 donors was exceeded by 331 donors. A challenge gift of $15,000 helped increase participation among the colleges, units, and student organizations and clubs. The winner – with 136 donors – was the College of Health and Human Sciences, followed closely by the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Business.

CHHS featured an extremely popular and impactful fund during Day of Giving. The Lighten the Load fund helps students experiencing financial hardship caused by an unanticipated crisis stay enrolled in the University.

“These funds will help take the stress of food and housing insecurity away so that I will be able to focus on my schoolwork,” said one recent beneficiary of support said. “It will also ensure that I have gas money so that I can attend my in-person classes.”

See more results from the 2021 Day of Giving.