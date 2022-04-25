Day of Giving returns with more ways to give

Spring is in the air, commencement is around the corner, and after two long years of social distancing, Rams are beginning to come back together to celebrate the traditions we all hold dear. That includes the return of Colorado State University’s Day of Giving on May 5. This year’s Day of Giving is set to be one of the best yet with even more ways to give and an in-person event on the Lory Student Center Plaza.

Now in its eighth year, CSU’s Day of Giving is an opportunity for the CSU community to join together and support programs, causes and student support initiatives that speak to their passions. It is the ultimate example of the power of collective giving and, in just one day of giving, you can make a difference. Gifts can be made to everything from specific research to helping a student buy a suit for their first job interview.

The Day of Giving is also a chance for colleges and units to feature funds on one main giving page that are a high priority for student success. This year, supporters will also have the opportunity to select from featured funds under the “inclusive excellence” category, which will feature CSU’s student diversity offices.

Throughout the day on May 5, students, faculty, and staff will be able to stop by the Plaza, grab a cookie, swag, even a picture with CAM the Ram and learn about CSU’s commitment to philanthropy and the importance of giving.

And giving this year is even easier now that Venmo, Apple Pay, PayPal, and other digital wallets are acceptable forms of payment.