Day of Giving: 1,870 minutes to share past, give to the future

Naomi Davis is an amazing example of the power of philanthropy.

Davis, a senior major in music therapy at Colorado State University, will graduate in May with very little debt. That’s because her hard work and talent – mixed in with some generosity from CSU supporters – have provided enough scholarship assistance to pay for most of her degree (she’s also minoring in business).

“I have been able to pay for almost all of my college with scholarships,” the gifted student and passionate learner said. “I’m so thankful to the generous people who provide those scholarships. They have definitely eased my way and helped me focus on my studies.”

CSU was the right place

Davis is a remarkably talented musician – she plays 12 instruments, from piano, to guitar, to trombone, to bassoon – who knew in high school in Colorado Springs that she wanted to harness the power of music to heal. She looked at several universities with music therapy programs before determining that CSU was the best place to pursue her passion.

In addition to her classes, Davis has benefitted from undergraduate research opportunities at CSU when she got to see her education in action at a Fort Collins health facility. She’ll do a clinical internship in Annapolis, Maryland, after graduation/

“We got to see what a difference music therapy makes in patients,” she said. “That’s really powerful.”

While scholarships – she has several merit-based scholarships, and her participation in the CSU Marching Band provided even more assistance – have paid for a significant portion of her schooling, Davis has also worked two on-campus jobs. During the day you might see her leading a campus tour for the Office of Admissions, while at night she works in the Call-a-Ram program for University Advancement.

Day of Giving March 12-13

Davis’ story serves as a reminder of why the 2020 CSU Day of Giving, set for March 12-13, is so important. This “day” actually stretches for 1,870 minutes – a tribute to the year CSU was founded – and gives faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends a chance to support the university they love.

You can support any number of causes, from programs in your favorite college, to providing meals for hungry students through Rams Against Hunger, to helping preserve the majestic elm trees on the historic CSU Oval. There are scholarship funds, funds to boost professional development, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Graduate Scholarship Endowment, and even a fund to help care for CAM the Ram.

If 1,500 people donate, a donation of $160,000 from an anonymous alumnus will be added to total money raised. Last year, nearly 2,000 donors contributed almost $300,000.

All gifts matter

Davis certainly understands the power of giving.

“A lot of people are under the impression that they have to give a lot of money to make an impact, but that’s just not true. Even the smallest gift makes a difference,” she said. “Just think about it – if everyone associated with CSU gave $10, that would add up to millions. And think of the good that money could do.”

Even if you can’t donate, everyone is encouraged to tell their CSU story by posting your favorite memory using #CSUDayofGiving on your social media platforms.