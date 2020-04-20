Inspired by anti-war “teach-ins” that were occurring across the country to energize communities against the Vietnam war, Nelson used the model to educate Americans about pollution and other threats to our environment. Nelson launched the first Earth Day through his newly created non-profit, Environmental Teach-In Inc., on April 22 — a date between spring break and final exams that would encourage the highest participation with students for a nationwide teach-in. The focus was on keeping Earth Day non-partisan, and in public spaces within communities, rather than on college campuses.

According to the Washington, D.C.-based Earth Day Network, “On April 22, 1970, 20 million Americans — 10% of the U.S. population at the time — took to the streets, college campuses and hundreds of cities to protest environmental ignorance and demand a new way forward for our planet.” The two largest events were in Washington, D.C., where 10,000 people gathered at the Washington Monument, and in New York City, where part of Fifth Avenue was closed to traffic for the event.