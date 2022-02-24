Day in the Life: Jeremy Dawson of Parking and Transportation Services

Technological advances

PTS recently implemented a new Parkmobile Event software, and just had its first event. The ARC team ensures the implementation runs smoothly and notifies its IT group regarding any issues seen out in the field. Dawson also participates on the University Special Events and Activities Group. But the coolest thing, according to Dawson, that he works on is the implementation of License Plate Recognition (LPR) cameras. PTS has used LPR software and cameras for several years. Because of this experience, he’s often used as a resource for potential new users of the system. LPR allows PTS staff to be more efficient in their operations, and ultimately allows them to focus more on their customers and how to better serve them.

“When I started this job in October of 2000, we walked around looking for permits on every single car, and that’s a lot of steps every day for those of you counting,” he said. “With LPR, we were able to move away from those pesky physical permits and move into a virtual world where the possibilities are endless. With advancements in technology improving every day, I’m excited to see where we are in the next five years.”

When he thinks about his favorite part of working for Parking and Transportation Services, he says it is the people who work with him.

“Our department is full of kind-hearted individuals who, at the end of the day, are here to help customers,” he said. “They come to work with a positive attitude, and that energy is felt throughout the department.”

Inspiration for Dawson comes in many forms. The moments that highlight the good side of humanity are the types of moments that fill him with joy. He says that what inspires him to be a better person is “when I see genuine respect between two people from opposing sides, or someone performing a good deed because it’s the right thing to do, and not done for accolades or personal gain; any sappy movie; videos of baby animals; or true human moments.”

Jeremy outside of work

Travel is top on the list. Dawson and his wife try to go somewhere at least two to three times a year — preferably on a cruise and, in particular, they love the Caribbean or anywhere with a beach. When they are not traveling or working, both Dawson and his wife work for the Colorado Eagles as off-ice officials. They are in charge of the group that manages all aspects of the game, things that people always see but seldom think about.

Dawson explains, “From keeping team stats, running the game clock, entering the game into the live scoring system, working the penalty boxes, or turning on the goal lights; we do it. And we have since the Eagles came into existence 19 years ago, or roughly 700+ home games.”

