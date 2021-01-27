Day in the Life: Getting to know CSU’s Classified employees

The Student Disability Center is one of eight offices within the Student Diversity Programs and Services cluster, which is housed in the Division of Student Affairs. Alisha Zmuda, coordinator of alternative testing accommodations, has worked within the SDC for five and a half years, and in her current State Classified role for just over three years.

Zmuda works closely with CSU students to ensure that they receive their accommodations from SDC. Her day is often filled with scheduling exams for students, supervising student staff and non-student hourly who support the testing center, working with faculty to implement accommodations for exams, proctoring exams for students who use SDC services, answering questions about accommodations and processes at the SDC, and providing a space for students to come to for advocacy and support.

As an alum of CSU with a Bachelor of Fine Art, Zmuda never expected to be working for the University in her current capacity, but she says it has been one of her best career decisions. She can relate to students who come into the SDC a little differently because of her experiences as a CSU student — for example, offering her perspective as someone who might have been in similar classes during undergraduate studies, encouraging participation in campus activities, or giving her favorite restaurant recommendations around town.

“I believe that this perspective has really allowed me to build strong relationships on campus and advocate for students more effectively.”