A Day in the Life: Arborist shares experiences caring for trees at CSU

Steve McCarthy has been a State Classified employee at Colorado State University for the past 10 years, working as an arborist for Facilities Management in Outdoor Services (Grounds).

McCarthy’s days are spent keeping the trees healthy and safe for the campus community, structurally pruning and “raising” trees — the process of taking off the lower limbs. McCarthy — one of three State Classified employees who are International Society of Arboriculture certified arborists at CSU Facilities Management — also removes dangerous tree limbs caused by storm damage.

The best part of McCarthy’s job he said involves grinding stumps to make space for tree replacements and planting trees. He said he finds it rewarding to introduce new tree species onto campus, helping to fulfill the CSU Campus Arboretum’s main goal of expanding tree diversity.

As part of this, he assists with the response to Emerald Ash Borer, as Outdoor Services replaces smaller ash trees with more diverse options. One of his proudest projects at CSU involved planting over 170 trees this past spring in celebration of CSU’s sesquicentennial.

For McCarthy, who has been involved with tree care, forestry, and logging since he was in junior high school, the job also has its surprises.

From time to time, CSU’s arborists have assisted with swarms on campus, helping beekeepers remove hives down from trees to be relocated to a safer spot.

“I never look at my job as work,” said McCarthy, a CSU alumnus with a degree in watershed science. “Rather, I feel lucky to be able to consider it fun.”