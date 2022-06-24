Roddy will be latest Ram to play in the NBA: By the Numbers

Colorado State University basketball standout David Roddy was selected 23rd in the 2022 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, who acquired the first-round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers. Roddy, named the Mountain West’s player of the year by both coaches and media, also was a third-team All-American by Sports Illustrated and an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The Rams were 25-6 and made the NCAA tournament.

In 2021-22, Roddy finished third in MW scoring (19.2), sixth in rebounding (7.6) and first in field goal percentage (57.1). He was also 13th with 2.9 assists per game and eighth in blocks at 1.1. Roddy leaves CSU ninth all-time with 1,406 career points and in the top 20 in field goals made, rebounds, blocked shots, free throws made, scoring average, rebounding average and blocked shots average.