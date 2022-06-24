Roddy will be latest Ram to play in the NBA: By the Numbers

By
the
Numbers
Colorado State University basketball standout David Roddy was selected 23rd in the 2022 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies, who acquired the first-round pick from the Philadelphia 76ers. Roddy, named the Mountain West’s player of the year by both coaches and media, also was a third-team All-American by Sports Illustrated and an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association. The Rams were 25-6 and made the NCAA tournament.
In 2021-22, Roddy finished third in MW scoring (19.2), sixth in rebounding (7.6) and first in field goal percentage (57.1). He was also 13th with 2.9 assists per game and eighth in blocks at 1.1. Roddy leaves CSU ninth all-time with 1,406 career points and in the top 20 in field goals made, rebounds, blocked shots, free throws made, scoring average, rebounding average and blocked shots average.
2 PLAYERS
Two former CSU Rams were drafted in the first round of the NBA draft since its inception through 2021: They were Bill Green (No. 9 to the Boston Celtics in 1963) and Jason Smith (No. 20 to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2007). Six players have been second-rounders.
14.2 POINTS
CSU’s last player drafted was Colton Iverson (No. 53 by Indiana, traded to Boston), who averaged 14.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in 2012-13. Iverson, who was All-Mountain West and was an honorable mention All-American selection, played pro ball overseas.
47 POINTS
Former CSU center Bob Rule scored 47 points for the expansion Seattle SuperSonics against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21, 1967, just Rule’s 20th pro game. He averaged 18.1, 24.0, 24.6 and 29.8 points before a devastating Achilles injury hampered his career.
3 PLAYERS
CSU had three players drafted by NBA teams in 1967: Bob Rule 19th to Seattle; Dale Schlueter 63rd to San Francisco; and Sonny Bustion 75th, also by the San Francisco Warriors. Schlueter played 10 NBA seasons for six franchises.
7 SEASONS
Ex-CSU guard Milt Palacio, who was undrafted in 1999, played seven seasons for six different NBA teams. In his final NBA season of 2005-06, he averaged a career-high 6.2 points to go with 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for Utah.
5 YEARS IN ABA, TWO IN AFL
Lonnie Wright played five seasons (1967-72) in the American Basketball Association, mostly with the Denver Nuggets but also with the Miami Floridians. Despite not playing football at CSU, Wright also played two seasons (1966-67) as a defensive back with the Denver Broncos.
