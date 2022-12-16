Culture of Connection

A similar focus on supporting the community connects much of the work that happens at the Todos Santos Center. Wilson and Goldenberg are two of the five students now completing a 10-week semester program at the center in environmental humanities. In addition to taking Alexander’s history course, the students took intensive CSU courses in art, Spanish, and writing. For an additional, 1-credit service learning course, they helped out at a local recycling center and supported a range of other efforts related to sustainability, both in the community and at the center.

Interviews in Alexander’s course often center on issues of environmental degradation and protection, and waste disposal is one overarching concern. Todos Santos shares an inadequate landfill with the neighboring town of Pescadero, and the town’s relative isolation – the community is located along the Pacific Ocean near the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula – adds to the expense of getting recyclable goods to places that could use them.

Another of the interviews Alexander and her students conducted this fall involved a staff member at the Zero Waste Alliance, a local nonprofit organization working to strengthen the region’s waste management practices, in part by promoting recycling and composting efforts. Among the organization’s partners is Gonzales, who started his business, Caballo Loco Composta, in part to keep organic materials that can be put to productive use from unnecessarily taking up landfill space.

Through the oral histories, Alexander said, the students gain insight into the region’s history and its challenges, and at the same time the interviews teach them “…to think on their feet and come up with follow up questions based on what they’re hearing.”

The courses and activities of the semester program connect with the community and with each other in multiple and overlapping ways. Erika Osborne, a professor in the department of art and art history, taught an art class in which students worked with artists in the region, including Uli Martinez, a muralist and printmaker from the city of La Paz, about an hour away, and ceramics artists from the local community.

On a three-day excursion to a ranch in the Sierra La Laguna Biosphere Reserve above Todos Santos, the students made pots with clay from the area, and then fired their creations in a pit kiln. They also learned about plant medicine and leather working from residents whose accumulated knowledge over generations has allowed them to maintain a high level of self-sufficiency in the rugged, mountainous region.

Through her own research, and in her approach to working with students, Osborne explores the ways art intersects with the environment and with science. This includes thinking about how the “humanities can be brought back into some of the wicked problems that our world faces, and what that might do to bridge the gap between some of the things we know are true, like climate change, and the policies and actions that we can’t seem to put into place.”

“I think art really sits in that lovely space of being able to create empathy and generate wisdom that might then be driving factors in social and cultural change,” said Osborne, who first taught a course for the Todos Santos semester program in 2019, and recently took on a new role as the program’s academic coordinator.